Forfar 2-0 East Fife

East Fife's play-off hopes were all but dashed at Station Park.

This wasn't by any means a bad performance, but with the side going into the game having won their previous three, it was certainly a massive let down.

In the grand scheme of things the loss means the side now sits 10 points out of the top four and simply with far too much of a mountain to climb.

There are still things which can be achieved this season, though, and a victory in the Fife derby over Raith on Tuesday night would at least give the supporters some cheer.

It's been an up and down campaign and there was a feeling leaving Forfar that a line can now be drawn under it.

On a positive note the team is secure in League One and won't have to worry about being sucked into any relegation drama with a few games left.

But there was an optimism around going into the game with the side taking nine from nine thanks to wins over Albion Rovers, Airdrie and Alloa.

They made a good start to the game and an early Craig Thomson dash through the centre of the park almost created an opening for Chris Duggan but Marc McCallum was off his line quickly to clear.

Against the run of play, though, the hosts took the lead when a swift counter attack saw a neat ball played along the six yard box for Dylan Easton to net.

It wasn't the first time this season East Fife had fallen behind in a game and they responded well to the opener.

Mark Lamont was switched wings from left to right and he tried to get at the home defence when he could.

Frustratingly the Fifers just couldn't break through a well drilled backline and clear chances were few and far between.

With the three points a must, Darren Young wasted no time in bringing on his attacking options with Kyle Wilkie replacing the more defensive minded Kieran Millar.

Again, though, the chances just didn't appear.

With the Fifers chasing the game Forfar wrapped up the win when Dale Hilson thumped a low finish beyond Ben MacKenzie.

Afterwards, boss Young said: "It's not good enough and frustrating because in the last three games we set a standard.

"They did great and off the back of that we went into this game with the tails up and thinking 'can we get a result and kick on and give ourselves a chance of the play-offs?' but they are probably now all but gone.

"The first half there wasn't much in it but on the whole it wasn't good enough.

"We spoke at half-time about getting the ball wide and then in 87 minutes we get it wide and Scott Linton puts in a great cross and we get a header on target which the goalie has to save.

"We were taking too many touches and not getting the ball in the box.

"When we did it was hitting the first defender which is poor."

Forfar - McCallum, Bain, Whyte, Malone, Travis, Millar, MacKintosh, Dingwall, Hilson (Hurst 79), Easton (Maciver 89), Aitken (Trialist 90).

Subs - Peters, Hurst, McNaughton, Starkey, Adam.

East Fife - Mackenzie, Dunsmore, Linton, Allardice, Page, Thomson (Knox 79), Millar (Wilkie 58), Mcmanus, Smith (Jones 69),Duggan, Lamont.

Subs - Watson, Kane, Slattery, Goodfellow.