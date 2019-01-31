Former Celtic youth and Motherwell winger joins East Fife

East Fife have added 19-year-old Motherwell winger Broque Watson to the Bayview squad.

With Scott Agnew injured and Craig Thomson and Scott McBride departing, boss Darren Young was keen to add ahead of a busy build up of fixtures.

The club said: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of Broque Watson on loan from Motherwell until the end of the season.

“The 19-year-old winger joined Motherwell last summer having come through the youth system at Celtic where made five appearance in the UEFA Youth League playing against Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and PSG.

“Unfortunately, Broque is unable to feature in our Irn Bru Challenge Cup Quarter Final against Bohemians on Saturday having played, and scored for, Motherwell Colts in previous round but will still travel with the squad to Dublin.”