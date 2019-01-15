Greenock Morton hold no fear for East Fife

Having already beaten Championship sides this season, Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Morton holds no fears for East Fife.

That’s according to Scott Linton, who reckons the side will take the confidence gained by victories over Partick Thistle and Queen of the South into the weekend’s game,

Morton will go into the fixture as favourites, but would be mugs to take Darren Young’s side lightly.

East Fife sit third in League One and have a good cup record this campaign.

Linton said: “It’s going to be a difficult game against another full-time team, but we’ve already shown what we can do against full-time teams this season.

“It’s at home, where we have a really good record as well, so there’s nothing to fear.”

Linton made his first start of the season against Montrose at the weekend.

He’s had to wait patiently on the sidelines as manager Darren Young refused to tinker too much with a winning side.

But he grabbed his opportunity on Saturday, playing a crucial part in the midfield as East Fife returned to the Kingdom with all three points.

“We had to battle better than we did against them at Bayview,” said Linton.

“We did that and I thought we were excellent.

“Montrose are great from set-pieces and have a game plan they’re good at and will put any team under pressure.

“But we defended really well from front to back.”

Linton admitted he could have no complaints about having to bide his time for minutes while the side has been playing so well.

“It was just about taking my chance when it came,” said the midfielder.

“I hope I’ve given the manager a headache for Saturday.”

The former Clyde man was played in a more advanced role at the weekend - and it was one he enjoyed.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and the assistant and they said they see me playing further up the park,” he said.

“I like getting forward and I like getting on the ball and trying to make things happen.”