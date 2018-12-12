Home draw felt like a defeat

Unsurprisingly, East Fife’s capitulation at the weekend left a sour taste in the players’ mouths.

Defender Craig Watson said dropping two points from being three goals up felt like a defeat rather than a draw.

It’s not difficult to understand why, the Methil men seemingly cruising towards a win which would have kicked some clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack heading into the festive fixtures.

But the defender also added that there would be no moping at Bayview, and set his sights on making sure the side returns home from Ochilview this weekend with three league points safely secured.

Watson said: “It’s just as bad as a defeat; it’s criminal to throw away a 3-0 lead.

“When we were at Airdrie away a few weeks ago we had a 2-0 lead and threw that away as well.

“We need to cut it out and it certainly better not become a habit.

“We need to cut out the individual and the team mistakes.

“But we’ll pick ourselves up and brush ourselves off.”

Stranraer got a clear lift once they managed to get their first goal back, but Watson says his side should still have had enough about it to ensure no more damage was done and closed out the win.

“The momentum changed in the game but it really shouldn’t,” conceded the defender whose header had put East Fife 3-0 up after an hour.

“We should be a lot more professional, stick together and tighten up.

“We’re 3-0 up with half an hour to go - you can’t be throwing that away.

“I’d rather have not scored and we won the game.

“We need to start fresh and go to Stenny and get the win.”

The Warriors have had something of a ‘new manager bounce’ following the appointment of Colin McMenamin as Brown Ferguson’s successor.

At the weekend they travelled to face Brechin City, with the bottom of the league central belt side returning with all three points thanks to a 2-1 win.

They do still prop up the division, though, and Watson says the Methil men need to be winning the fixture.

He added: “We need it badly because the league is so tight just now.

“I don’t know how we’re managing to stay third.

“We need to get that momentum turned around again and get the winning streak back.

“That’s two or three chances we’ve had to really put the pressure on Raith in second place which is annoying.

“But hopefully we can start again next week and the fans keep coming out to support us.”