Kyle determined to keep working hard for Fifers

Young East Fife midfielder Kyle Bell says he’s determined to keep grafting away in training as he aims for a regular start at Bayview.

After impressing for the Methil men during pre-season following his release from Raith Rovers, Methil manager Darren Young swooped to snap up the 18-year-old.

Young is an admirer of the midfielder and has handed him a regular place in the squad since the start of the campaign.

At the weekend Bell was given a decent run out towards the end of the Fifers’ game at Forfar, and he’s happy to continue to graft away and take those chances to get on the park when they come along.

He said: “I know that I just need to keep working my hardest in training.

“But it was good to get a chance against Forfar.

“Hopefully there’s more to come.”

The teenager is part of a Fife squad which is on a roll at the moment, a current winning run seeing them surge up to third place in League One and advance in the Irn-Bru Cup.

It’s a brilliant club to be part of at the moment, says the midfielder.

“There’s a great team spirit and everyone is just feeling so confident on the ball.

“It’s a good changing room to be in.

“I’m absolutely loving it and the training is excellent as well.

“We’re at the Oriam (a Scottish performance centre) so obviously the facilities are good.

“It’s really high quality training.”

Bell is again likely to be part of the Fife squad which will host Queen of the South in Saturday’s Irn-Bru Cup tie at Bayview.

The Championship club can boast one of Europe’s most prolific strikers in Stephen Dobbie.

East Fife will have their work cut out keeping the forward quiet, but Bell is confident they can pose problems of their own.

“We’re the underdogs so hopefully we can get an early goal and then just play the way we have been,” said the midfielder.