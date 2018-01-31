Livi starlet Knox arrives at Bayview

East Fife have taken former Manchester United target Matthew Knox on loan from Livingston.

The 18-year-old striker has gained plenty of admirers in his short time in the game and has spent a few spells down at Old Trafford under the watchful eye of their academy staff as well as at Liverpool, Rangers and Sunderland.

Keen to get him some first team action, Livi boss David Hopkin has sent him to Methil where he’ll provide competition for Chris Duggan.

Knox made headlines when he became Livi’s youngest ever playing, making his debut for the club aged just 16.

Hopkin said: “I’m delighted that Matthew has agreed to go on loan to East Fife as it will help his development no end playing regular first team football.

“Matthew has been linked with nearly every top club in Britain, and could easily have taken the route of under 23 football down south. But he has chosen to go on loan and fight for a jersey with East Fife in a very competitive league. Playing first team football at this level will 100% improve him as a player.

“I am really looking forward to watching his development and benefiting in the summer from the experience he will gain over the next three months.

“I am sure he will play a important role for East Fife in the coming months and under Darren Young’s guidance I’m sure he will flourish.”

