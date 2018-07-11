Make the most of our chances at McDiarmid

Darren Young has urged his side to be mean at the back and ruthless in attack when they travel to St Johnstone on Saturday.

East Fife kick off their Betfred Cup campaign when they travel to meet Tommy Wright’s Premiership side.

It’s sure to be a tough encounter for the Methil men, but Young reckons his side is more than capable of going toe to toe with the Saints.

He said: “We’ll go there with no pressure on us.

“It’s important that we’re disciplined and make ourselves hard to beat.

“Then it’s up to us to make sure that we make the most of our chances in attack when we have the ball.”

East Fife go into the game on the back of a 4-1 win at Lochee United on Saturday.

The game gave Young a final chance to cast an eye over young trialist Kyle Bell, and the former Raith Rovers midfielder appears to have done enough to secure a deal.

“Kyle has come in for pre-season and done really well,” said the manager.

“I’ve been really impressed with ability so hopefully we can get something sorted with him.

“We still have room to bring another one or two in.

“I’d still like another forward.”

Overall, the manager, who signed Craig McDowell, Scott McBride and Anton Dowds last week, has been happy with his side’s pre-season.

“The boys are all a lot fitter and stronger,” said Young.

“We had some tough games in pre-season but that’s what you want.

“It’s all about getting those fitness levels up.

“Ross Dunlop has only just come back in but he’s a fit boy so will be ok.

“We have Mark Docherty and Scott Linton to come back as well so it’s looking good.”