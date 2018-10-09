Manager award is for the whole club

Given East Fife’s excellent winning run, it was little surprise that Darren Young picked up September’s manager of the month award.

The club collected maximum points last month, starting with a 2-0 win at Montrose and ending with a 2-0 win against Stenny.

In between came league victories against Stranraer and Airdrieonians.

It was Young who collected the award, but says it should be shared amongst the entire club.

He said: “It’s great to get it but it’s for everyone at East Fife.

“It’s for the chairman and the board for backing me, the fans who support us and travel down to Stranraer and places like that.

“And the players as well who have worked so hard - everyone plays a part.”