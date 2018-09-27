Methil men are all in this together, says Young

East Fife recorded their fourth win on the spin at the weekend, and boss Darren Young says the spirit in the side is clear to see.

A 2-0 win at Stranraer hoisted the side up to fourth place in the league and into the play-off zone where they have ambitions of finishing come the end of the campaign.

There’s a lot of football still to be played between now and then, but few would bet against the Fifers strengthening their case over the coming months.

A determination not to concede is being coupled with a ruthlessness in attack.

Boss Young couldn’t be happier.

He said: “Everybody is doing their bit.

“There’s a lot of pride in the team at the moment which was maybe lacking at times last season.

“Nobody wants to lose a goal and you can see the players when they get the ball cleared all slapping each other on the back and saying ‘well done’.

“Everyone is in it together which is great to see.”

Saturday’s win was wrapped up in the second half, Craig Watson’s opener added to by a terrific Rory Currie finish.

It was the on-loan Hearts man’s third winner in as many games after coming off the bench.

“The players we have on the bench are all good enough to be starting,” said Young.

“Those who do start the games all know that.

“Rory has come on down in Stranraer and does what he does and young Kyle Bell scored for us in a bounce game during the week as well.

“I’d have no problem starting any of them.”

This weekend, the Fifers host bottom club Stenhousemuir.

“We’ll see how the players are in training but the team is picking itself at the moment,” said the boss.