East Fife have added a further two new signings to their squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stranraer.

Following the signings of Matthew Knox and Adam Livingstone yesterday, Darren Young has now brought in former Queen of the South and Alloa midfielder Connor McManus and ex-BSC Glasgow forward Robert Jones to bolster his squad further.

Jones has previously appeared as a trialist for the Fifers.

Paul Willis left the squad for Berwick late on Wednesday, as did ‘keeper Thomas Cordery.