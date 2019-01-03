Now we kick on and reinforce our play-off place

Aaron Dunsmore says it’s crucial East Fife build on the festive derby win when they host Airdrie this weekend.

The victory at Stark’s Park brought the Methil men to within three points of their Kingdom rivals.

They’re firmly in their sights, but the Fifers are there in third to be shot at as well, with Saturday’s visitors amongst the chasing pack looking to claw back ground on Darren Young’s side.

Things are in East Fife’s hands, though, and Dunsmore wants to see his side push their Kingdom rivals even further as the season goes on.

He said: “Airdrie are a good side and we’ve had some really tough games against them so we’ll need to try to get the victory to keep in touch with Raith and get into second place.

“Our plan at the start of the season was to make the play-offs and we’re in a really good position now after a good first half of the season.

“It’s about kicking on now and not looking below us but looking above and trying to get as far as we can.”

Dunsmore opened the scoring in fine style on Saturday before Rory Currie scored towards the end of the first half.

East Fife closed out the win despite a late Lewis Vaughan effort..

“It was a really good pass from Mark Docherty and I got in behind their defence and got it in,” said the midfielder.

“I’m happy to get on the scoresheet and help the team out towards the victory.

“We were really good in the first half but at 2-0 up we had to dig deep.

“They brought a few players on and we knew the pressure was going to come so we had to sustain it and we did.”

It’s the third time this season Raith have failed to beat East Fife.

“They had more pressure on them because they were at home and are higher than us in the league,” said Dunsmore.

“We didn’t have that on us so played great.

“We handled things better and played better.

“We had a good crowd behind us and they did as well.

“They’re full time players so you have to up your game when you play a full-time team.”

Dunsmore also had special praise for the spirit in the Bayview dressing room.

“We’re a close group together and a few of us are really good pals,” he said.

“That shows when we’re on the pitch.”