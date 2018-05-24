Quality trio sign on for a new life at the Fife

Darren Young added a trio of fresh faces to his side earlier this week - and says the rebuilding of his squad is just getting started.

Ross Davidson, Ross Dunlop and Scott Agnew have all agreed terms for the new season at Bayview.

The addition of former St Mirren, Dumbarton and Stranraer midfielder Agnew, who netted 13 times for the Blues last season, had Fife fans excited on social media, and Young admits he had to beat off competition to land his signature.

“There were a lot of teams after him,” said the manager.

“But he’s delighted to come on board at East Fife.

“He knows Scott Linton who told him about the club and how we do things.

“His best position is probably just in behind the forwards; he’s a good attacking threat and adds a bit of experience.”

Davidson and Dunlop are both familiar to Young from their time together at Albion Rovers.

Dunlop was part of the Stenhousemuir team which won the play-offs last season while Davidson is highly rated by Young.

“Ross Davidson is a really hard worker and is really good on the ball,” said the manager.

“Ross Dunlop is quick and is another who’s really comfortable on the ball.”

The quality of new additions state an intent by the Fifers, and Young is hoping others will now also sign on.

The manager remains confident that Aaron Dunsmore and Craig Watson will return while Craig Thomson and Connor McManus are being tracked.

The Fifers, who’ll play Queen of the South in pre-season, are also now due to meet Lochee United and Cumbernauld Colts as well as another SPFL side.