Queen's Park 2-1 East Fife

It's beginning to get frustrating not knowing which East Fife side is going to show up from one Saturday to the next.

One week the Fifers can dismantle a side with ease or show an incredible spirit and desire to come back from being behind in a game.

The next they can lose out with a whimper, look disjointed and sloppy.

That was certainly the case at Hampden on Saturday as East Fife were a pale shadow of the side which had been so terrific in their 6-1 win over Airdrie seven days before.

Everything they did well against Airdrie was just completely missing as Queen's, who hadn't won a league match at home all season, secured all three points.

Passes went astray while the side was devoid of any potency up front.

Things started off pretty well though as East Fife took the lead shortly after the quarter of an hour mark.

Aaron Dunsmore's searching through ball picked out Chris Duggan on the edge of the Queen's box.

Michael White raced off his line to try and cut out the danger and in doing so left his goal gaping.

Cool as you like Duggan lobbed the ball into an unguarded net.

Sadly the Fifers couldn't build on the opener and the hosts were level within the space of just a couple of minutes.

A sweeping move up the park was finished off in style by Donnelly who rifled low beyond Mark Hurst.

It was a dramatic couple of minutes but the rest of the half was to play out without much incident.

The second half started with Queen's on the front foot - a pattern which was to play out for the remainder of the game if truth be told.

They took a deserved lead when Donnelly grabbed his second of the game.

William Mortimer twice went close to adding a third while, in the dying stages, Jonathan Page almost grabbed an equaliser but was denied by Michael White.

Boss Darren Young said:

“It’s hard to put your finger on how we go from one extreme to the other.

“It’s the same team, same players and same formation but it’s up to the guys to produce.

“We have players in the stand and on the bench good enough to take places so that’s something we maybe have to look at.”

Queen’s Park - White, McVey, Summers, Magee, Iredale, Fotheringham, Leitch (Duff 70), Galt, Mortimer (McLennan 86), Donnelly (Docherty 77), Burns.

Subs - Cummins, Gibson, Brady, Whelan.

East Fife - Hurst, Dunsmore, Piggott, Page, Kane (Hurst 67), Millar (Linton 67), Docherty, Lamont (Flanagan 83), Wilkie, Duggan, Smith.

Subs - Goodfellow, Watson, Willis, Wilson.