Queen's Park 2-3 East Fife

East Fife refused to let relegation candidates Queen's Park take maximum points from them this season.

One of the downfalls of this season for the Fifers has been the points shipped to the clubs struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Queen's are one of those sides, having beaten East Fife in each of the three games they've played.

There was pride at stake at Hampden and from the first whistle it was clear the visitors were eager to get that monkey off their back.

They came roaring out of the traps and raced into the lead thanks to Connor McManus's neat finish.

McManus has really looked the part since signing in January and is surely one boss Darren Young will be keen to hold onto come the summer.

Within minutes the Heavens opened above Hampden.

But East Fife revelled in the conditions, stroking the ball around brilliantly on the slick surface.

They doubled their advantage in fine style when Adam Livingstone's drilled cross was met by Aaron Dunsmore.

The former Hibs right back had time to run onto the ball and kept it down well, lashing his effort beyond Michael White with the aid of a deflection.

At this point it looked to be a case of 'how many' for East Fife, but to their credit the bottom dogs regrouped and got back into the game.

Aidan Keena and Luke Donnelly both went close before Keena pulled one back with a close range header.

The counter came shortly before the break and gave Queen's plenty of hope as the second 45 kicked off.

They started it on the front foot and were level when David Galt finished from 12 yards.

It was certainly the hosts who looked like they'd go on to net next.

Fife boss Young changed things up, introducing Pat Slattery and Kevin Smith from the bench.

And it proved to be an inspired decision, with Smith hanging a cross up to the back post which Slattery headed home.

After the game, the East Fife manager said: “Overall it was a good performance in spells but it’s about getting that consistency for 90 minutes.

“We tried a new formation and it worked well.

“It’s great to get the victory which leaves us a few points off last season’s total with three games to go and two at home."

Queen’s Park: White, Mullen, Burns, McVey (Ruth 78), McGlaughlin (Green 14), Gibson, Galt, Fotheringham, Keena (Brady 74), Donnelly, Orr.

Subs: Brady, Docherty, Leitch, Mortimer, Miller.

East Fife: MacKenzie, Watson, Allardice, Page (Kane 78), Livingstone (Smith 64), Dunsmore, Millar, McManus, Linton (Slattery 64), Thomson, Duggan.

Subs: Goodfellow, Wilkie, Knox, Jones.

Ref: Craig Charleston.

Att: 458.