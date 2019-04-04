Recent East Fife managers - how do their win records stack up? East Fife's fortunes have been up and down over the past few seasons. East Fife managers over the past few seasons and their win percentage. 1. Darren Young - 38.82% Young has the Fifers on the brink of a play-off place and their highest finish in some years. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Barry Smith 39.13% The former Dundee boss had a short but successful spell at Bayview. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Gary Naysmith 36.92% The current Queen of the South manager led East Fife to the League Two title. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Willie Aitchison 17.6% Aitchison was a surprise appointment during a period of transition at the club. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3