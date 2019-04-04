Young joined the club after a spell at Albion Rovers.

Recent East Fife managers - how do their win records stack up?

East Fife's fortunes have been up and down over the past few seasons.

East Fife managers over the past few seasons and their win percentage.

Young has the Fifers on the brink of a play-off place and their highest finish in some years.

1. Darren Young - 38.82%

Young has the Fifers on the brink of a play-off place and their highest finish in some years.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The former Dundee boss had a short but successful spell at Bayview.

2. Barry Smith 39.13%

The former Dundee boss had a short but successful spell at Bayview.
freelance
Buy a Photo
The current Queen of the South manager led East Fife to the League Two title.

3. Gary Naysmith 36.92%

The current Queen of the South manager led East Fife to the League Two title.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Aitchison was a surprise appointment during a period of transition at the club.

4. Willie Aitchison 17.6%

Aitchison was a surprise appointment during a period of transition at the club.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3