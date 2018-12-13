Scott McBride delighted with East Fife start - and wants more

Scott McBride has had to wait patiently in the wings for the Fifers - but after being handed a start on Saturday, the wideman is hoping to keep his place.

McBride created East Fife’s third goal at the weekend, his cross pinpoint for Craig Watson’s header putting the home side three goal ahead.

It was a rare chance to shine for the former Dunfermline and Raith man and after having had the taste again, he wants to retain his shirt for the weekend’s trip to Stenhousemuir.

McBride said: “It’s really enjoyable to be back.

“I’ve had to wait my turn but that’s a reflection on how well the team has done.

“All I can do is, when I’m asked to come in and do a job, I’ll do my best.

“Hopefully I can have a wee run in the team and help to get as many points on the board as possible.”

East Fife kept hold of their grip on third place at the weekend with their point at home to Stranraer.

But with several teams, including the Blues, breathing down their necks, McBride is hoping the Fifers can re-ignite the positive form of a couple of weeks back.

He added: “We should have got the three points against Stranraer which would have kicked us on.

“With Raith getting beat it would have closed the gap.

“We know that in this league anyone can beat anyone.

“Arbroath are flying high at the moment at the top but they’ll also come through a patch when they might not win games.

“We should be able to pick up more points than we have.

“We were in a great position against Stranraer.”