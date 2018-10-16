Skipper plans to go all the way to finals again

East Fife skipper Kevin Smith sees no reason why he can’t pick up a second Challenge Cup medal after helping the Methil men see off another Championship side.

Fife forward Smith was part of the Queen of the South squad who lifted the trophy in 2012/13 as part of a league and cup winning double.

Smith’s first half goal against the Palmerson Park men on Saturday set East Fife on their way to a seventh victory in a row before Anton Dowds killed the tie off in the second half.

“We’ve beaten Partick and Queen of the South now and these are top teams,” said Smith.

“We know we can make it hard for sides and we’re a very fit team as well.

“There’s no reason why, with the confidence we have at the minute, that we can’t kick on in the competition and look to get to the final stages.

“I enjoyed my time at Queen of the South and winning the double.

“But I enjoyed scoring against my old club and it was good to prove a wee point.

“The most important thing was getting through to the next round but with that added bonus that it was against my old club.”

The win continues the excellent run of form the Fifers have been on, and they’ll now aim to take that form into the weekend’s league tie with Brechin City.

“That’s seven wins in a row now so we’re full of confidence,” added Smith.

“We’re enjoying our football and all the boys are buzzing.

“Getting my goal was good because it then gave us something to hold onto.”