Take out your frustrations on relegation strugglers

Darren Young has called on his side to banish the memory of last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Arbroath by blowing struggling Albion Rovers away.

Young takes the Fifers to meet his former club at the weekend, and it’s safe to say the side has a lot of making up to do.

East Fife were miles below their best at home to the Lichties and suffered a humiliating loss to Dick Campbell’s men.

But luckily there are still a couple of games left this season for East Fife to take a few points and hit a couple of goals themselves.

The first comes at Cliftonhill this weekend against an Albion Rovers side teetering on the brink of relegation.

Level bottom with Queen’s Park, but ahead on goal difference, there’s no margin for error for Brian Kerr’s side.

And Young said that presents the perfect opportunity for his side to go and impose themselves away from home.

He said: “We’ll make a couple of changes for the game after the performance on Saturday.

“It’s important that we go across there and get the three points so will try to get in behind them and put them under pressure from the start because they’ll probably be a bit nervous.”

The manager couldn’t hide his disappointment after Saturday’s heavy loss, admitting that individual errors had again cost his side dearly.

Young added: “The whole game was disappointing and we need to apologise to the fans for the second half performance in particular.

“One or two guys got pass marks but there were so many things wrong with us overall.

“We looked OK for 20 minutes and could have been a couple of goals up ourselves but then lose a weak goal.

“We kept on giving possession away and lost another goal from a free header.

“They had five shots on target the whole game and scored them all - they were a lot more ruthless than us.

“Another thing is, we’re still not doing enough to support Chris Duggan.

“There are two games to go now and it’s important that we win them both.”

Young was without half a dozen of his first team for the weekend and had to list himself amongst the substitutes.

Things may get a bit easier for him this weekend with Chris Kane’s suspension following two yellow cards last weekend not expected to kick in until a later date.

Jonathan Page, Kevin Smith, Mark Lamont and Craig Watson all have injuries but Young is hopeful one or two may make it.

Mark Docherty and Connor McManus will miss out.