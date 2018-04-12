Three games and nine points up for grabs – let’s take them all

It can only be small victories for East Fife between now and the end of the season, but boss Darren Young still has targets for his side to achieve.

With the club out of the promotion race and safe from relegation bother, the season is being played out one game at a time.

But there are still accomplishments the Fifers can make across the final few games - just as they did on Saturday by beating Queen’s Park for the first time this season and ending a run of three straight losses to them.

With three games of the season to go, East Fife sit on 42 points - four behind last term’s finishing total of 46.

Arbroath visit this weekend before the side visits Albion Rovers.

Above them in the league are Stranraer, and with the two set to meet on the final day of the season at Bayview, Young said it would end the term on a positive if they were to win that game and end the campaign fifth.

The Bayview boss said: “There are nine points to play for and we want to win all of them.

“Hopefully we can take it to the final game of the season at home and beat Stranraer to finish in fifth place and beat last season’s points total.”

The Fifers raced into a quick two goal lead at Hampden on Saturday before being pegged back by their hosts.

Pat Slattery popped up with a late headed winner, though, to give the side some cheer.

“We set up to play a 3-4-3 and 3-4-2-1 which gave us that extra man in the middle of the park,” said Young.

“We over ran them and were really good on the ball.

“For some reason, though, at 2-0 we stopped passing and let them back into it.”

The game was won at the weekend in the middle of the park, with Connor McManus, who opened the scoring, a real standout.

“Connor has been great since he came to us and has real presence in the middle of the park,” said Young.

“He’s become a big player for us and is one we’d like to keep for next season.

“We have players here on two year deals and are speaking to others at the moment as well.”

Jonathan Page is suspended for the weekend’s game against Arbroath with Chris Kane expected to take his place in the line-up.

Mark Docherty continues his rehabilitation for injury but may not return in time for the end of the campaign.

“He’s coming on great and wants to get some sort of game time before the end of the season,” said Young, “but we’ll need to make sure he’s ready.”