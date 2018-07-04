Watt can’t wait to go

Liam Watt says he’ll bring an energy and enthusiasm to the East Fife midfield as he settles into life at Bayview.

The new recruit joined the Methil men after spending last season with Brechin City.

He’s one of a handful of signings already brought to the club by manager Darren Young and impressed in the middle of the park against Dunfermline at the weekend.

The 24-year-old is raring to get going in League One next season and prove his worth to the Bayview fans.

He said: “I like to get box to box, down the middle of the park.

“I’m hoping to chip in with a few goals as well.

“I never got any last season but got a couple before that so hopefully I can get a few.

“Pre-season has been tough and we’ve done a lot to get the fitness up.

“It’s been tough but good.”

Watt was invited to Bayview by Young before pre-season started but didn’t wait long in offering him a deal.

The gaffer was clearly keen to add the former Airdrie and Livingston midfielder to his squad.

“The manager messaged me and I said I wanted to come in for pre-season,” said Watt.

“I was in a week and was offered a deal.

“It was easy for me to sign because I’m enjoying it.”

Watt played in Fife colours for the first time against East of Scotland side St Andrews United last week before the Dunfermline game on Saturday.

Queen of the South were due to visit Bayview last night (Tuesday).

“It’s all about fitness levels for us just now,” said the midfielder.

“A couple more games and we’ll be fine.

“St Andrews passed the ball around well and scored a couple of good goals.

“It was good for us to get a contest as well because if it’s too easy you get nothing out of it.

“Queen of the South are full-time so they’ll be fit and it’ll be good competition.

“It’s always good to play teams like that in pre-season.

“After that we have the Betfred Cup starting which will give us another couple of games before the league starts .

“But we want to do well in it.

“There are no easy games in our group.”