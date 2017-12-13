We can take Ayr out of their sails

Mark Docherty is backing the Fifers to bring a halt to Ayr United’s League One run of victories.

The Honest Men have won their last seven league games as they race towards an immediate return to the Championship.

On Saturday it looked as if they may buckle and drop points at home to Queen’s Park.

But they came roaring back in the closing stages to snatch a narrow 3-2 win.

They’ll arrive at Bayview on Saturday afternoon with a spring in their step.

But Fife midfielder Docherty reckons his side are more than capable of upsetting the odds - particularly at home, where the Fifers haven’t been beaten since September.

He said: “We’ll go into it and look to win the three points.

“No team will enjoy playing us at home and that’s something the gaffer has been trying to build.

“Ayr United are flying at the moment and will be confident, they’re top of the league and will fancy their chances.

“But we’ve been undefeated here for a few games and want to keep that run going.”

East Fife protected their home league record on Saturday when they took a point from a 1-1 draw with Stranraer.

Obviously the side wanted more than the solitary point, but in a game where both sides had clear chances to win it, the return is better than nothing.

Docherty admitted a share of the spoils was probably a fair outcome.

He said: “On reflection a draw was probably a fair result for both teams.

“We had chances to go 2-0 up and would have had a better chance of holding on after that.

“But they got their goal and after that we had to defend well.

“Mark Hurst has made a great save at the end.

“Stranraer probably started better and we couldn’t get to grips with their shape.

“They were causing us problems and picking the ball up in areas which hurt us.

“But once the gaffer changed things and we sorted our shape we got the goal and went ahead.

“So we’re disappointed from that aspect that we didn’t go on and get the next goal in the second half.

“But after last week’s disappointment against Queen’s Park we’re probably happy that we got the point.

“At home we want to make this a bit of a fortress so teams don’t enjoy coming here.

“Stranraer didn’t enjoy coming here.

“It’s about picking up as many points as we can when we’re at home.”