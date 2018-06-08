We haven’t seen the best of Craig

Darren Young reckons East Fife fans are in for a treat when the new season starts and winger Craig Thomson is unleashed on League One defences.

Local lad Thomson had a stop/start spell towards the end of last season after joining from St Johnstone.

An arm injury ruled him out for a few weeks and fans never really saw the best of the winger.

But after agreeing to return to Bayview for next season, the Methil boss says he’s expecting big things of Thomson.

He said: “Craig did really well for us in the first couple of games he played and you could see what he would be able to produce for us.

“But then he got his injury and came back just as the season was ending.

“He’ll get a good pre-season under his belt, a bit of confidence, and I’m looking for a lot out of him next season with assists and also chipping in with a few goals.

“There’s still a lot more to come from Craig Thomson.”

Thomson’s signing was announced on the same day as the club paraded another new recruit, former Alloa defender Daryll Meggatt.

Meggatt also struggled last campaign with injury but is a player Young knows well from his playing days and is confident he’ll also prove his worth next season.

The manager added: “He’ll bring a real determination to the side.

“He can play at left back or the left side of central defence and is a good boy to have in the dressing room.

“I played with him at Alloa and is the sort of guy who you know what you’ll get from him every week.”

As well as Thomson staying on and Meggatt’s arrival, the Fifers also tied up Aaron Dunsmore on a new deal.

The manager has invited former Fifer Scott McBride, who played for Young at Albion Rovers, to train with the side over pre-season.

East Fife will start their competitive 2018/19 campaign with a journey to meet St Johnstone in the Betfred Cup on July 14.

The fixtures were announced this week with the Methil side then facing their second away trip on July 17 at Montrose.

Then come a couple of home games, with Jim Weir’s Forfar visiting on Sunday, July 22 and finally Falkirk on July 28.

Bayview will be busy during the cup competition, with Raith Rovers using it to fulfil their home fixtures.

Stark’s Park is currently having an artificial surface laid and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the Kirkcaldy side’s cup campaign.

East Fife have also announced its pre-season friendly schedule for this campaign.

It’ll start on June 26 with a home fixture against Cumbernauld Colts.

Dunfermline Athletic visit on June 30 before the arrival of Queen of the South, managed by former boss Gary Naysmith on July 3.