We’ll keep giving it everything until season ends

East Fife’s performance in the weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Ayr United proves the club’s players don’t have their minds on the summer break just yet.

That’s according to defender Scott Allardice, who says the side won’t stop giving less than 100 per cent until the final whistle blows at the end of the last game of the campaign.

The Methil men came roaring back from a goal down to lead the league leaders at Bayview on Saturday, before they were sucker-punched with two late strikes.

There were times the side really was at its best, and on-loan Dundee United defender Allardice says fans can expect the same level of performance over the final few weeks.

He said: “Nobody is going to down tools – we’re here to play on a Saturday.

“That’s what we enjoy.

“It’s disappointing we lost against Ayr but the last four games will be the same; we’re not going to sack it just because the end of the season is coming up.

“We still have a job to do and want to get as many points as possible.”

Allardice has formed a decent partnership at the back with Jonathan Page since arriving at Bayview.

The two did well at the weekend, as did the rest of the XI across the park.

“You could see that everyone was working for each other and we were throwing bodies on the line.

“We wanted to win and were determined to get that three points.

“That’s why we’re gutted we lost it on the end.

“Overall, though, I’m loving it at East Fife. You can’t beat playing on a Saturday.”