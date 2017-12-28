‘We need to be better’ admits Hurst

Greg Hurst admits he and his fellow Fifers have been slipping below standards of late and has called for more consistency.

It’s difficult to know which East Fife side will turn up from one week to the next, from the highs of thrashing Airdrie 6-1 to sorry defeats like the 3-2 loss suffered at Albion Rovers on Saturday.

It’s a frustrating spell for the East Fife support who know they have a side which can go toe to toe with the best in the league.

The recent performance, despite defeat, at Raith Rovers and the opening 45 of last weekend’s game against Ayr United proves that.

But despite good showings, the side hasn’t been picking up as many points as it needs, something Hurst knows needs to be addressed by the squad.

He said: “It’s been a theme for us in the past few weeks that we’re starting games well but haven’t been able to see them out.

“Especially when we go goals ahead, we need to learn to shut out the game a bit better.

“We create chances and have started to take more recently but we need to cut out mistakes from everybody.

“That’s from the strikers pressing down.

“Those of us further up the park need to take a bit leadership.”

Just like they had done the week before against Ayr, East Fife took the lead in the game only for them to be pegged back and eventually defeated.

Hurst, on-loan from St Johnstone, says the side needs to work harder.

“We all need to work that extra 10 per cent to get a result,” he said.

“Everybody needs to take that from the start.

“We’ve been doing that in the past couple of weeks when we’ve gone ahead but again, against Albion Rovers, we dropped off the pace a bit and let them back in.

“At the start of the game we were the better team and get the goal.

“But mistakes cost us again.

“The start of the second half we had the wind with us and we want to put on a bit more pressure but it hasn’t really worked for us.

“We can only take the blame ourselves because they didn’t do enough to beat us.

“We were poor all over the park.”