“We need to change and be better,” admits Fife striker

Chris Duggan admits he and his team mates are falling way below standards and not playing at their maximum potential.

Saturday’s defeat at home to Forfar saw the Fifers slip four points behind the top four and having played a couple of games more than fourth placed Arbroath.

The side clearly needs to hit a bit of form, and Duggan knows they’re capable of doing that, but simply aren’t showing it at the moment.

He said: “It’s hard when you get into this kind of rut to try and turn it around.

“But it’s been the story all season that we turn it around for an Alloa or beat Airdrie 6-1 and then we think we’re going to go on a roll but just plummet again.

“We can’t string a few results together and are far too inconsistent.

“If anything we’ve been consistently rubbish all season.

“We need to change and be better.

“We as players need to be better.

“We’re being paid to go out and produce and the bottom line is we’re not doing that.

“All over the park, everyone knows we have to be better.

“I don’t know what’s missing at the moment but something has to change.

“There’s been talk about pushing for promotion but we’re not at the stage of looking behind.

“That’s not where this team should be, we’re too talented for that.”

This Saturday presents another chance for the Fifers to get back on track in League One when they travel to meet Stranraer.

The Blues, who sit in third place, are having some well documented financial troubles, and have lost some key players, but that hasn’t transferred to a drop of form on the pitch.

“Stranraer away is always a tough game,” said Fife forward Duggan.

“They’ve had a bit of money trouble and lost a few players but that just means the young boys coming in are going to be hungry and want to prove a point.

“Every game is a chance to turn things around no matter who you’re playing.

“It’s Stranraer this week and then Queen’s Park the week after and we need the six points from those games, no ifs or buts about it.”