We need to take Saints effort into every game now

New Fife defender Ross Dunlop says it’s up to he and his team mates to show the performance in Perth was no one-off.

East Fife proved a match for St Johnstone on their home patch, returning with a deserved point following the 0-0 draw.

Saints would go on to notch an extra bonus point following a penalty shoot-out, but it was the Fife side who took the plaudits.

East Fife were due back in action last night (Tuesday) at Montrose as we were going to press before Forfar Athletic visit on Sunday.

Dunlop said: “We came up against a really good side who have played in the Premier League for a few years now.

“They have a number of good players and we more than matched them for the full game.

“So there are plenty of positives and we need to kick on now.

“A lot of the time when you go and play teams like St Johnstone it’s easy for guys to raise their game because of the environment and maybe playing in front of a bit more people.

“We need to do that week in and week out now and hopefully have a positive season from there.”

Craig Thomson missed the final penalty for East Fife, leaving Drey Wright to wrap up the shoot-out win for Saints.

Dunlop admits he wouldn’t have been first in line to take number six had things gone to sudden death.

He added: “I think I was 11th!

“Brett the goalkeeper would have been before me.

“Penalties aren’t my strong point. I think Daryl Meggatt was number six.”