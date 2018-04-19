We were miles off it - but we’ll make it up

Aaron Dunsmore says he and his East Fife team mates will go all out to win their final two games and make up for Saturday’s miserable 5-0 defeat.

The side slipped miles below standards at the weekend as the Lichties ran riot.

Dick Campbell’s men all but secured themselves a play-off place after the win - with East Fife starting the game with just three fit outfield players, one of them boss Darren Young, on the bench as injuries and suspensions bit the club.

It was a depressing afternoon all round, and right back Dunsmore knows it simply wasn’t acceptable.

He said: “It’s just not good enough.

“We started OK for the first 25 minutes and had a couple of chances.

“But after they got their first goal we just went to pieces.

“It’s not good enough for the club and for all the fans who came out and we need to rectify it on Saturday.”

East Fife were unfortunate to have been 2-0 down at the break after a pretty decent opening half.

But the second 45 was a completely different story, and Campbell’s side went to win at a canter.

“At half time we knew we were still in the game,” said Dunsmore.

“But they get a third goal and it became about us stopping it going any further.

“Chris Kane then gets sent off and it was all really disappointing.

“We were missing a few players but to be honest it shouldn’t really matter.

“The players we had out should be putting in a better performance.”

East Fife’s campaign has just a couple of weekends to run before Darren Young can mould his side ahead of the 2018/19 season.

A trip to meet Young’s former side, Albion Rovers, this weekend will be followed by a home game against Stranraer seven days later.

Six points from the two games would at least better East Fife’s points total from last season of 46.

Dunsmore added: “We want to get a better points tally than last year.

“If we win the next couple of games then we can beat that.

“But we have to react and make sure we put a performance in.”