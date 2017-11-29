We will flourish at Hampden

Hampden Park is a ground Chris Duggan knows well, and the striker reckons East Fife have the attacking qualities to light up the National Stadium on Saturday.

Duggan signed for East Fife from Partick Thistle but had spent a large part of his time at Firhill on loan to Queen’s Park.

The Hampden surface is one of the best, and biggest, in the division.

But that won’t be something which will faze East Fife on Saturday with the squad currently boasting a host of players, Duggan included, who can use the extra space to their advantage.

At the weekend Airdrieonians were made to suffer by the free-flowing Fifers who knocked six past them at Bayview.

Duggan got one of those goals and has now set his sights on shooting down his former club.

“It’s always great to play at Hampden,” she said.

“Hopefully nobody has picked up any knocks and everybody is good to go.

“We’re linking up well up front.

“It’s great having Kieran Millar and Mark Docherty behind us stabilising things which gives us freedom going forward.

“It’s also easier once you get a couple of goals because then it becomes a lot easier to play.

“Since Kevin Smith has come back into the team he’s been great as well.

“He’s our captain and makes a big difference.

“We’re a very attacking team when everyone is firing on all cylinders.

“That’s when we need the likes of Chris Kane and Jonathan Page to keep it simple at the back.

“Jordan Piggott has also done brilliantly since he’s come in and hasn’t put a foot wrong.

“Aaron Dunsmore in every game gives us a lot of pace down the right side.”

Airdrie may have taken the lead on Saturday but were then pretty brutally taken apart by the Methil men.

After Kyle Wilkie’s equaliser and Duggan put them ahead, there was no looking back.

“It was a good performance and has been coming for a while now,” said the Fife forward.

“There’s been a few games where we’ve played well and haven’t taken our chances.

“Against Airdrie they all fell for us.

“We lost a stupid goal early but did well to keep our wits about us after that.”

Not for the first time this season, the Fifers took the win after falling behind.

Duggan added: “You don’t really think about it if you go one or two down.

“You just have to keep trying and playing to get back into it. We’ve done well to take our chances.”