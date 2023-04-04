East Fife boss Greig McDonald with his backroom team (Pics by Kenny Mackay)

The MGM Timber Bayview side picked up ten points from a possible 12 in March, with victories over Forfar Athletic, Stenhousemuir and Elgin City, and a draw at Bonnyrigg Rose which moved them up to third place in the division at the end of the month.

It is the former Brechin City, Stirling Albion, East Fife and Annan Athletic player’s first Manager of the Month award this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Fife have now recorded 12 wins, seven draws and 12 defeats in their 31 league fixtures played so far this season. The weekend defeat at home to Annan Athletic saw East Fife drop to fifth position in the table.

McDonald with his award

"I'm delighted to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club as it's been a real team effort,” Fifers boss McDonald said. “The players and staff deserve the credit as their hard work and determination has delivered results and we'll aim to keep that going for the rest of the season."

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “March delivered a strong sequence of results for Greig McDonald and his East Fife side in what continues to be a very competitive race for the potential promotion places in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With that in mind, the ability to string together an unbeaten period is not only impressive, but important, especially when you are taking points from promotion rivals.