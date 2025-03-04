East Fife's League 2 lead cut to one point after Stirling Albion defeat

East Fife veteran Alan Trouten is shielded off the ball during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat (Pics: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife’s William Hill League 2 title tilt was dealt a blow last Saturday as Dick Campbell’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stirling Albion.

The Fifers travelled to Forthbank on the back of two successive draws and they are now just one point ahead of title rivals Peterhead – who won 2-0 against fourth-placed Elgin City – after making it an unwanted three games without a win.

Dale Hilson scored the deserved winner for Alan Maybury’s mid-table outfit on the hour mark, heading home Jack Harkness’ dangerous cross after beating Kieran Millar to the ball.

And East Fife coach Stuart Malcolm admitted the hosts “probably shaded” the 90 minutes.

"I thought for the first 15/20 minutes we were well on top and we camped them in for long spells,” he said, speaking to East Fife TV.

"The game then started to open up a wee bit and we let them back into it.

"We didn’t really create anything in that opening period. We tried to readjust in the second half.

"Derek Gaston has made a couple of saves for them but the goal we conceded was really poor.

"They probably shaded the game. We just didn’t do enough. The boys battled.”

East Fife now travel to Darren Young’s Clyde this Saturday afternoon.

"We are still top by a point, and the other teams are chasing us. We’ve just to keep our belief and stay confident,” Malcolm added.