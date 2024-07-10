East of Scotland Football League fixtures: Teams learn their schedules for 2024-25
K & D will open their first division campaign away to Bo’ness Athletic on Friday, July 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off at Newtown Park.
A crowded fixture list across all four divisions the following day, Saturday, July 27, includes Thornton’s first division clash at Leith Athletic as well as Shippy’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup first round trip to Livingston United, with both of these matches kicking off at 2.30pm.
The following weekend it’s Burntisland’s turn to be in Friday night league action, as they host Stirling University for a 7.30pm kick-off on August 2.
The next day, Saturday, August 3, first division action sees Kirkcaldy & Dysart host Edinburgh South and Thornton Hibs at home to Preston Athletic, both of which are 2.30pm kick-offs.
The first midweek league card of 2024-25 then sees the three local sides all in action on Wednesday, August 7 with 7.15pm kick-offs. While Kirkcaldy & Dysart are at home to Newtongrange Star and Thornton Hibs host Heriot-Watt University, Burntisland Shipyard visit Bathgate Thistle.
See https://www.eosfl.com/downloads/eosfl/The-East-of-Scotland-Football-League-Season-2024-25-Fixture-List.pdf for a full fixture list, also including upcoming ties scheduled in the various cup competitions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.