East of Scotland League: A look ahead to this weekend's action

Thornton Hibs beat Leith Athletic last weekend.

In the Premier Division Dundonald Bluebell will welcome Hill of Beath Hawthorn to Moorside Park as they hope to notch up another win after Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Sauchie Juniors.

Despite the ‘Bell being six places higher in the league table it only the same amount of points that separate the sides in the congested middle section of the league table.

Hawthorn were worthy winners by 2-0 when the sides met earlier in the season so Dundonald will be looking to make amends.

After an idle weekend Kirkcaldy and Dysart make the trip over the Forth to take on Dalkeith Thistle in Conference A.

Craig Ness’s side thumped Saturday’s opponents 5-1 at Alex Penman Park back in November and will hope for a repeat.

In the same league Thornton Hibs will look to build on last weekend’s excellent win away to Leith Athletic when they play host to Rosyth.

The last time the pair met Thornton came out on top by the odd goal in five and another win would see them leapfrog their Fife neighbours in the table,

In Conference B and fresh from their 4-1 away win over Hawick Royal Albert, Burntisland Shipyard are on their travels making the short trip to play Lochore Welfare where they will hope to close the gap on their fellow Fifers to just one point and gain some revenge into the bargain – Lochore winning 3-2 at Recreation Park in October.