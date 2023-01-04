East of Scotland League preview: Fife sides hoping to return to league duty

Kirkcaldy & Dysart chairman Scott Jackson

In division one, fourth-placed Kirkcaldy & Dysart will host fellow Fife outfit Rosyth, who are 10th, in a fixture which kicks off at 2pm, while 14th-placed Shippy have an away game against 12th-placed Camelon Juniors (2.30pm kick-off).

In division two, eighth-placed Thornton Hibs will visit Edinburgh South, who are 11th, for a match which kicks off at 2pm.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart chairman Scott Jackson reckons his side will face a stern test against their local rivals.

"It will be a difficult one,” he said. “It’s always a hard game against Rosyth.

"They are a good side, they’re a physical side. And we’ll be taking nothing for granted on Saturday.

"It would be a massive three points for us because a win could maybe put us back into the top three.

"A lot of the rival teams have caught up with us recently as they have been playing games because they’ve got 4G pitches.

"So this is a really big game for us.

"It’s another Fife derby so there’s real incentive there to play them.

"They’re always good games, they’re always tight games, against Rosyth.

"There’s never more than one goal in it so we’re looking forward to getting back.