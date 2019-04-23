East of Scotland play-offs: Here’s everything you need to know

The East of Scotland Championship play-offs are all set to be a thrilling finale to the season after the final two teams confirmed their place in the tournament.

Penicuik Athletic and Broxburn Athletic will join Conference B winners Bonnyrigg Rose in the final round-robin, after Cuikie secured the draw they needed against Musselburgh to win Conference A last weekend.

Broxburn, meanwhile, ran out comfortable winners against University of Stirling to pip Linlithgow Rose to the title in Conference C.

As Conference winners the trio will now fight it out to decide whom will be the East of Scotland champions, with a place in next season’s Scottish Cup up for grabs as well as a place in the Lowland League, subject to a SFA licence being granted.

Each club will have one home game and one away game. It will be three points for a win and one point for a draw, if the scores are level after 90 minutes then penalty kicks will decide the winner for which they get an extra point.

If clubs are level on points once the final results are in, then it will go down in order of goal difference, goals scored, head to head results, goals away from home, and goals away from home in the head to head.

If they are still level after all that then records in their respective Conferences will be taking into consideration in order of points, goal difference, goals scored, goals scored away from home.

First up on Saturday it is Penicuik Athletic v Broxburn at Penicuik Park, kick off 2.30pm.

The following Wednesday on May 1 Bonnyrigg Rose host Penicuik at New Dundas Park, kick off 7.15pm.

The final match is between Broxburn and Bonnyrigg, at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 4.