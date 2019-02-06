Eastfield 5-0 Cupar Hearts

It was a day to forget for Cupar Hearts as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup when they came up against a well organised Eastfield side from Cumbernauld.

Hearts got off to the worst possible start when they went behind after only three minutes.

A short corner was initially blocked but then sent in for Tyler Fulton to convert at the back post.

Two goals in two minutes saw Cupar staring at a three goal deficit with 21 minutes on the clock.

The first saw Kyle McLachlan through one on one with the ‘keeper and he slotted home.

Then a fierce shot from distance by Stuart Doherty was well saved by Gavin Wilson.

The resultant corner was rolled out to Tyler Fulton who blasted the ball into the back of the net.

There was a suspicion of offside when Nico Petrucci for Eastfield scored right on the halftime whistle but the goal stood.

A stern half time talk saw Hearts come out for the second period with some fighting spirit.

Connor Murdoch had a shot from distance that looked like it was dipping in but it came back off the crossbar.

Martin Woods burst forward but his run took him to a difficult angle and his shot was saved.

A penalty kick on 65 for Hearts gave them a glimmer of hope but Barry Sibanda’s effort was sent wide and summed up the afternoon.

Eastfield concluded the scoring and grabbed their fifth when Tyler Fulton cut through the defence and netted.

Despite a very disappointing result and performance it was a superb achievement for Cupar Hearts to be the last Fife team standing and to reach the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Hearts are back to League business when they host Greig Park Rangers at 2pm.

Hearts: Wilson, Anderson, S. Murdoch (c), McColm, McKay, Wainwright, C. Murdoch, Gray, Dobes, Woods and B. Sibanda. Subs: Wells, L. Sibanda, McKinnon, Begg, Segerius, McInroy.