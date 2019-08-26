Eastvale deserve win over Saints

St Monans Swallows.........1 Eastvale...........................4

Fresh from a fine away win at Glenrothes in midweek Swallows entertained newly promoted Eastvale in this Championship league fixture.

As so often happens when chances have gone astray the away team took the lead.

The home defence slept as Miller got on the end of a free kick to ease the ball past Anderson.

The second half is better forgotten by those of a St Monans persuasion as a combination of poor defending and missed opportunities allowed the Windygates team to cruise to an easy victory.

Two goals from the right hand side with unmarked players waltzing into score and a header from close in sealed their victory.

The away team could even afford the luxury of a penalty miss or the difference between the two teams would have been greater. Swallows did score a consolation goal after Great individual work by Ireland who shot into the corner of the net from outside the box. A deserved reward from one of a few players to gain pass marks on the day.

In the end a thoroughly merited win for Eastvale.

It is Rosyth away in the league on Saturday for Swallows. The match was kindly sponsored by Ru An Fhodar Smokehouse St Monans.