Eddie is ready to take over the managerial reins at Tayport

Eddie Wolecki Black in his days as Motherwell women's team manager

He replaces Chris Macpherson, who departed this week with immediate effect after being at the helm since June 2019, while assistant manager Alan McSkimming is also on his way.

Wolecki Black joined Tayport from Forfar Farmington FC and the club said in a statement it was “thrilled” he’d agreed to become the new manager. He arrived at the Canniepairt with a wealth of experience and success under his belt and was a full UEFA license holder.

Wolecki Black began his coaching career with Dundee United under the late Jim McLean before taking on coaching roles with Brechin City and Arbroath. His first venture into management was with Lochee United and he had much success at Thomson Park, leading them to the East Super League title and to the 2005 Scottish Junior Cup final – where they lost to Tayport.

He was then appointed as manager of Montrose and later joined Glasgow City Ladies, firstly as a coach and then as manager in 2011. Great success came for Wolecki Black in his four years as boss of Glasgow City, winning four Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups, as well as leading them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Wolecki Black then returned to men’s football with roles at Edusport Academy (now Caledonian Braves) and then Airdieonians, firstly as youth academy director and then first team head coach. After a period of ill health, Wolecki Black returned to management with Motherwell Ladies, leading them to the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 title. He then moved to manage Celtic Ladies before returning to Motherwell Ladies for a second time. Eddie then took on the role of director of football at Gartcairn Juniors before returning to the dugout to manage Forfar Farmington.

The statement said coaches Grant Miler and Bobby Brown would remain as part of the coaching crew and take charge of the team tomorrow at home to Lochee Harp. Wolecki Black will be in attendance before taking training for the first time next week and his first match in charge will be on Saturday, November 6 away to Brechin Victoria.