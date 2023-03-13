Edinburgh South 0-1 Thornton Hibs: Gale can’t blow Hibs off course as they win in Capital

Craig Gilbert's Thornton Hibs recorded away win

The strong wind which blew from one end of the pitch to the other could have prevented this match from being one to remember, but Craig Gilbert’s away side weren’t complaining as they emerged with a 1-0 victory which lifts them up into eighth spot in the table.

While Hibs keeper Calum Sutherland recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season, outfield team-mate Mikey Gould's 31st minute strike from close range earned all three points to leapfrog Tweedmouth Rangers in the standings.

In the first half, Hibs - with the wind behind their backs - created some decent chances but either good goalkeeping from Lewis Whitelaw or slack finishing meant that the game remained goalless until Nathan Laird's low cross was smacked home by Gould for his second goal in four appearances for the club.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, Joe Kinninmonth's volley from close range early in the second half looked certain to double the Hibs' advantage but it smacked off Whitelaw at the expense of a fruitless corner kick.

Thereafter, it was the Capital side who had the better chances to find the net but Sutherland was equal to the task when their shots were on target.

Edinburgh South: Whitelaw, Idas, Fox, Scott, Joe Kerr, Riley, Stewart, Hendry, Ballantyne, Martin, Horn. Subs: Pritchett, Jamie Kerr, Gilpin, Ferguson, Bauld, Hunter, Begg.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Laird, McMillan, A.Drummond, Shanks, Cunningham, McNeish, Kinninmonth, Gould, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Robertson, Adam, Daniel Meldrum, Coleman, McNab, Beard.

Referee: Mr D Kerr

This Saturday sees Hibs – who have 31 points from 18 matches – welcome Ormiston Primrose to Memorial Park.

Incredibly, due to several postponements and away draws in cup ties earlier in the campaign, this match is only Gilbert’s men’s second home fixture since Guy Fawkes Day!

