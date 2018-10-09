Edinburgh Utd 2-2 St Andrews Utd

Saints dominated the first 20 mins and raced into a 2-0 lead.

Oliver Fleming netted after four minutes with a second coming from Graham four minitues later.

Other good chances were created during this time but sadly not taken by the home side.

The home team settled and attacks up the right with pace caused Saints a few problems.

After half an hour Jack Wilson had another effort but it was cleared by the home keeper.

Two minutes later referee Gallacher decided a Saints player had blocked an Edinburgh effort with his arm in the area.

Auriemma calmly converted to Lee Wilson’s left.

A chance falls to Falconer but he couldn’t convert.

Jack Wilson has a great chance, in front of goal, shortly before the break but his effort went wide.

Jack Wilson had another attempt on goal but his effort went over the bar.

An Edinburgh break on 65 minutes, when at least one player looked offside, ended with a shot towards goal and sadly diverted into the net by Page.

Oliver Fleming had a good header from a corner on 67 minutes but the home keeper did well to palm it clear and a further shot from Saints hit the outside of the post and behind.

Saints were awarded a free kick just outside the area with 20 minutes which was taken well by Jack Wilson but it was just wide.

Another corner for Saints on 84 minutes was met once again by Oliver Fleming but the home keeper saved easily.

A tense moment for Saints in final minute when Edinburgh awarded a free kick but their chance for a third goal failed as the shot went well wide of the post.

Overall is was a disappointing day for Saints when three points should have been added to the club’s league tally.

Saints: L Wilson, Page, Rendall, O Fleming, A MacDonald, McInnes, Falconer (Blaney70), M Fleming, J Wilson (Quinn83), Graham, Cunningham.

Subs: Ritchie, D Fleming, S MacDonald.

United have no fixture this weekend.