Elgin City 4-2 East Fife: Dick Campbell's side lose out in League Two opener

East Fife’s starting eleven for last Saturday’s William Hill League Two opener against Elgin City at Borough Briggs – which ended in a 4-2 defeat (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

East Fife gaffer Dick Campbell says his team will ‘learn their lesson’ after shipping four goals at Borough Briggs on the opening day of the William Hill League Two campaign.

The Fifers travelled to Elgin City in high spirits looking to get off to a strong start, but they at least four goals for the second game in a row as they slumped to a chastening 4-2 defeat.

Second-half goals from Andy Munro and Connor McManus gave the visitors hope late on, but they couldn’t claw the match back after losing three goals in just ten minutes of play.

And ex-Arbroath boss Campbell wasn’t pleased afterwards, telling East Fife TV: "We were well in charge of the game during the opening half an hour. The goalkeeper didn’t do a thing.

Nathan Austin makes his move on the ball for East Fife on Saturday against Elgin City (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

“We didn’t do much either but we had the territorial advantage. They scored two poor, poor goals.

“We made changes after looking at it at half time and go two up front.

“A minute into the second half and you find out that it probably isn’t your day.

“We were putting them under a bit of pressure and the ball breaks for them off our captain and they run up the park and score. That was a kick in the proverbials.

“To be fair to us, we then go and score two good goals to get us to 3-2 and you are thinking ‘well we maybe have a wee bit going for us here’ but we make another mistake again.

“The boy is clean through and scores. That took the wind out of our sails. I feel sorry for fans that travelled all the way up here.

“We’ll learn our lesson today. I am very angry; we’ve lost nine goals in two goals after losing no goals in eight games.

“You don’t have to a mathematician to work out that isn’t good. But it is better to learn now who is going to be our main protagonists.”

East Fife now host Edinburgh City this Saturday (3pm kick-off) at the MGM Timber Bayview as they look to win their first home match of the league season.

The capital club as the odds-on favourites to finish as club 42 this term – but Michael McIndoe’s men started their season with a positive performance against relegated Stirling Albion, narrowly losing 2-1 to two late goals at Meadowbank.