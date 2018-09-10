Emma is on her way to France finals

Buckhaven’s Emma Mitchell was part of the Scotland Women’s national team which made history in Albania as they qualified for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals.

The Scots entered the match knowing that should they better Switzerland’s result away to Poland they would qualify automatically for the finals in France, while a play-off spot would be secured should they at least draw.

Emmahelped the side to the 2-1 win and was unlucky not to get her name on the scoresheet, smashing the woodwork at the start of the second half.

Scotland also qualified for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 last summer.