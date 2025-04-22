End of an era as East Fife duo confirm they are stepping down this summer

It is the end of an era at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium with East Fife confirming that chairman Jim Stevenson and vice-chairman John Donaldson are stepping down at the end of the campaign (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

East Fife stalwart Jim Stevenson is to step down as club chairman come the end of the season, marking the end of an era at the MGM Timber Bayview club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fifers’ vice-chairman, John Donaldson, will also vacate his role in the coming weeks. Both will take up honorary positions in recognition of the duo’s incredible impact and dedication to all things East Fife.

A club spokesperson commended both while also confirming that “plans for the future leadership” of the Bayview side would be communicated in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Jim originally joined the club’s board in 1987 and although his involvement has been on-and-off over the years, he has always remained a passionate supporter and key figure within the club.

"Reflecting on his time, Jim notes that his most enjoyable moments have come during his spells as a director.

"Appointed chairman in 2014, Jim was instrumental in guiding the club through a challenging period, helping to bring stability and renewed purpose to East Fife at a time when it was most needed.

"His leadership has helped shape the modern-day East Fife, providing a steady hand and clear vision when it was needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “John joined the board in 2007 and, aside from a brief absence, has been a consistent and valued presence ever since.

"As well as serving as vice-chairman, John has held the important role of club safety officer, ensuring East Fife remains compliant with both Scottish FA regulations and Fife Council standards.

"Away from the boardroom, John is also a hands-on member of the club’s maintenance team – a small but mighty band of seasoned volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep Bayview running smoothly.”

Having been in the role for over ten years, Leven native Stevenson admitted that it felt like the right time to “allow new voices and fresh ideas to guide the club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his decision to step down, he said: "It’s been a privilege to serve East Fife.

"The time feels right to step aside and allow new voices and fresh ideas to guide the club forward.”

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved, and I’ll leave knowing that the club is in a stronger position than when I took the chair.

"I’m honoured to continue supporting East Fife as honorary chairman and look forward to seeing the club continue to grow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson added: "It’s been a pleasure to be part of the East Fife journey and to work alongside such a dedicated group of people.

"Whether it’s board meetings or fixing things around the ground, it’s all been part of what makes this club special.

"I’m delighted to be staying involved and supporting however I can."

A club spokesperson went on to confirm that the pair would be formally recognised at the Fifers’ final home match of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Everyone at East Fife FC – players, staff, volunteers, and supporters – extends sincere thanks to both Jim and John for their years of dedication, hard work, and passion for the club.

“Their contributions have left a lasting legacy, and they will always remain part of the East Fife family.

“The club will formally recognise Jim and John at our final home match of the season, and we invite all supporters to join us in showing appreciation for two true club stalwarts.

“Thank you, Jim and John – you’ll always be part of the East Fife family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fifers currently sit second in Scottish League Two with two games remaining.

They can leapfrog leaders Peterhead – who are currently one point better off – if they defeat the Blue Toon at Balmoor this Saturday afternoon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​