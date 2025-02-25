EoS round-up: Defeats for Glenrothes FC and Thornton Hibs

Fife sides Glenrothes FC and Thornton Hibs were both put to the sword in their respective East of Scotland Football League matches last weekend.

Glenrothes succumbed 2-0 at home to leaders Musselburgh Athletic in the premier division, while Thornton went down 4-1 at Blackburn United in the first division.

On last weekend’s defeat, which leaves Glenrothes eighth in the table with 29 points from 22 league fixtures, co-manager John Martin said: “The way we lost the goals was quite a sore one to take, but I can’t fault the guys for their efforts and the way we played.

"We’d been sticking to the game plan and they were getting frustrated. We had created a couple of half chances and we maybe could have sneaked it.

Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"But we lost a poor goal from a free-kick which we shouldn’t have given away with just 15 minutes left.

"Then Stuart Cargill went off with an injury to his ankle which is quite badly swollen and bruised and we brought on the young boy Rhyce Gait. Unfortunately for him, Rhyce slipped and left a one v one against our goalkeeper and Musselburgh scored.

Glens get a break from league duties this Saturday as they host second division West Calder United in the League Cup first round with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Martin said: "We’ve been hit with injuries recently so I think the young boys like Gait, Max Dawson, Ashton Hamilton and Liam McKay, who played last week, might get another sniff.

Robbie Westwaters (9) heads home Thornton Hibs' equaliser at Blackburn United

"We want to go quite far in the cups, we don’t just want to lie down. I would suspect that Cargill will be out.”

For Thornton Hibs last weekend, their West Lothian hosts deserved to win but it wasn't until the 41st minute that the unmarked Daryl Meikle smacked the ball past Craig Doctor to give the home side the lead with appeals for offside falling upon deaf ears.

Three minutes after the break, Robbie Westwaters rose to head home Lewis Rodger's deep cross to level, before Meikle claimed his second in the 80th minute.

The home side added further close in goals from Danny Campbell (84) and Scott Richards (88).

This Saturday the Hibs also get a break from league duty as they too have a first round League Cup tie, away to Vale of Leithen in a 2.30pm kick-off.