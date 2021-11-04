Ethan Ross delighted with first goal after Rovers return

Ethan Ross celebrates after scoring Raith's opening goal against Ayr United (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with the club, having had a taste of life at Stark’s Park in the first half of last season on loan from Aberdeen and set Rovers on the road to three points against Ayr United on Saturday with a first half header.

"I think it's the first I've ever scored with my head and probably the last as well!” he said.

“I saw Aidan [Connolly] coming inside, he put a ball in, I managed to get a glance on it and thankfully it's gone in.

It was Ross's first goal since he returned to Raith.

“I think you could see from my celebration that I was delighted with it.

“It's my first since I've come back and that's what I want to do.

“I'm here now and I'm settled so I want to get in the team and stay there for as long as I can.

“Hopefully I can chip in with more goals and assists because that’s the type of player I am.

"I like to try and get in between the lines of the back four and midfield and try and create chances.

“The gaffer has said I need to shoot more as well so that's another thing I have to add to my game. I need to push on and get good numbers for the season.

“It's something I need to work on but I'm a confident boy and I'll never shy away from the opportunity to get on the end of things and take a shot from the edge of the box.

“Hopefully that's the first of many for me.”

The 20-year-old seems to have a permanent smile on his face and is relentlessly enthusiastic about his return to Kirkcaldy.

"I'm delighted to be here,” he says.

" I think you can see that by the way I'm playing on the pitch and the smile on my face every time we come out here.

“I'm loving being back, I'm settled and it's time for me to kick on.

“The team's doing brilliantly so there's nothing better than coming into a winning team.

"We'll take our wins here and there, do what we can on the pitch and whatever happens elsewhere happens.