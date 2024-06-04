Ethan Ross: Falkirk confirm signing of attacker after Raith Rovers departure

Ethan Ross has returned to League One champions Falkirk, signing a one-year deal after impressing on loan last term (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Ex-Aberdeen youth prospect Ethan Ross, 22, makes Falkirk move and reunites with boss John McGlynn after Raith Rovers departure.

Falkirk have announced the signing of Ethan Ross on a one-year deal from fellow Championship side Raith Rovers – with the attacker becoming the tenth invincible to commit to the Bairns for next season.

The 22-year-old former Aberdeen youngster joined the Bairns on loan last campaign from the Stark’s Park outfit, going on to eventually help John McGlynn’s invincibles seal an unbeaten League One title-winning campaign.

And he has now made the permanent move to Falkirk, having made 31 league appearances last term, scoring twice and grabbing four assists.

He joined the Bairns on a short-term loan deal back in September after falling out of favour at Stark’s Park – despite grabbing two crucial assists to grab Rovers a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle on the opening day of the Championship campaign – and Ross then extended his loan period mis-season to last until the summer.

“We’re delighted to get Ethan tied up. He’s had a couple of offers from other Championship clubs so we’re really happy he’s decided to stay with us,” Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith revealed.

"We’ve obviously worked with him before in the Championship and know how good a player he is. He spent last season on loan here with us but missed pre-season, so it took him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“Despite that, he showed the fans how good he is, scoring a couple of great goals and getting a few assists. One thing we’ve asked him to do next season is to score more goals and get more assists and I think getting a proper pre-season under his belt will do him the world of good. We’re really looking forward to working with him again.”