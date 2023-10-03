Ethan Ross: Falkirk loan link-up with boss John McGlynn has put a smile back on my face

Ethan Ross in action for Falkirk against Queen of the South (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ross, 22, was limited to appearances off the bench for the Stark’s Park side earlier in the campaign, and he was told by the club that a loan move would be best suited for all parties.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said that working under ex-boss John McGlynn again has made it an easy transition.

“I knew coming here that it would be like that”, Ross said. “I’ve worked under the gaffer and Smudge (Paul Smith) before and I know how they want to play football. I enjoy it and you know we will score goals. Getting the winning feeling is brilliant. I know a lot about Falkirk and of course my brother (Seb Ross) was here before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

"Raith basically said to me that game time was going to be sparse, and as soon I heard that I wanted to go out on loan. It was actually the club that suggested it. I have a smile back on my face again.

“Any footballer wants to play and that is the idea, to come here and play, but Falkirk have an excellent squad and it won’t be easy for me to get into the team. Alfredo Agyeman is a brilliant example and he came back in for me after the Kelty Hearts game.”

Ross started Falkirk’s victories over Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts before coming off the bench last time out against Montrose as the Bairns secured a last-gasp win heading into Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Hamilton Accies.

The ex-Aberdeen youth star is yet to score or grab an assist in a Falkirk shirt and he says that he has way to give to McGlynn’s team that what has shown so far.

He explained: “I want to contribute more than I am at the moment in terms of goals and assists but I am still getting up to match sharpness and you can probably see that. In my position, you need to be creating chances and making things happen. I am getting there but I need to find that killer instinct again. The gaffer and Smudge have been on at me to take more shots at goal and believe in myself.”