There was an air of celebration around Bayview on Saturday ahead of East Fife’s pre-season friendly with Dundee United.

Celebrating her 90th birthday over on Sunday was one of the club’s top fans, Etta English.

Etta spent Saturday with her family and the team she’s supported for over 50 years, being presented with a bunch of flowers from the club ahead of kick off.

The Methil men certainly gave Etta something to cheer, holding Championship side Dundee United to a 1-1 draw.