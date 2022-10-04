'Everyone wants a home tie' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray enthused by result of SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw

Raith boss Ian Murray is optimistic about his side's chances in next round of cup

Rovers, who are defending the competition they won last term with a 3-1 final success over Queen of the South at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium in April, are at home to Dougie Imrie’s fellow Championship outfit in a last 16 clash this time around which will be played on the weekend of December 10 and 11.

“I’m definitely enthused by this draw,” boss Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"It’s a home game so it’s an opportunity for us.

"An away game wouldn’t have inconvenienced us that much but maybe one that was far away could have.

"A long trip is not what any team wants at this moment.

"I’m sure Morton will be quite happy with the draw as well.

"It’s an opportunity to progress in the cup and they always say in cups you want a home draw.

"We’re no different so we look forward to that game.

"It’s another team we’ll be playing at least five times this season and we just have to try and get through to the next round and defend the trophy.”

