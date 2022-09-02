Ex-Blackburn Rovers winger Connor McBride signs for Raith
Raith Rovers have signed former Blackburn Rovers and Falkirk winger Connor McBride.
A transfer deadline day deal agreed with Rovers manager Ian Murray sees the 21-year-old join the Kirkcaldy club until the end of the current Scottish Championship season.
Falkirk-born McBride was a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the English Championship side.
He started out at Falkirk, then moved on to Glasgow giants Celtic’s under-20 squad, including a six-month spell on loan at Stenhousemuir, before being signed up by the Lancashire club.
His time in English football’s second tier included a four-month loan spell this side of the border at Glasgow’s Queen’s Park last season, playing 16 games for the Spiders as they secured promotion, via play-offs, from League 1.