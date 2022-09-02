Ex-Blackburn Rovers winger Connor McBride signs for Raith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers' latest recruit, ex-Blackburn Rovers winger Connor McBride (Photo: Raith Rovers)

A transfer deadline day deal agreed with Rovers manager Ian Murray sees the 21-year-old join the Kirkcaldy club until the end of the current Scottish Championship season.

Falkirk-born McBride was a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the English Championship side.

He started out at Falkirk, then moved on to Glasgow giants Celtic’s under-20 squad, including a six-month spell on loan at Stenhousemuir, before being signed up by the Lancashire club.

