Ex-players come back to haunt Burntisland Shipyard as unbeaten run ends

Burntisland Shipyard 2 Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts 5

Shipyard’s fine run of form came to a shuddering halt against Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at Recreation Park on Saturday.

Swifts progressed to the second round of the King Cup on the back of their 5-2 victory and the Shippy can have no complaints after a substandard performance with very few players getting pass marks from the manager.

It was no surprise that the same 11 started following the rout of Stirling University two weeks ago but they could not reproduce the form they showed that day.

Inverkeithing had no less than six ex-Shipyard players in their ranks and it looked like they all had something to prove against their former team.

There was very little in the way of goalmouth action in the opening 20-odd minutes with the game very scrappy and punctuated with niggling fouls, one of which led to Shipyard midfielder Johnny Galloway hobbling off injured to be replaced by Ben Hutchison.

Swifts broke the deadlock soon after with a simple goal. A free-kick from the right-hand side was floated into the box and Dean Anderson rose highest to nod the ball home at the back post.

That lead was doubled a couple of minutes later as Brodie Hamilton netted with a sublime free-kick from all off 25 yards leaving Michael Gibb helpless in the Shipyard goals.

Shipyard’s hopes of getting back into the match early in the second half were quickly dashed as Calum Strang, brother of Shipyard captain Sandy, made it 3-0 and another from Steven Slimmings after 62 minutes put the visitors out of sight.

Shippy substitute Andy Watt pulled one back with a head flick from a high ball into the box on 69 minutes, however, another Strang counter four minutes later restored the Swifts four goal advantage.

Reece Brown scored a fine consolation goal in the dying minutes as he gathered the ball in the box, rounded the keeper and smashed the ball high into the net.

Nonetheless, the goal did nothing to mask the paucity of the Shipyard’s play throughout the game and Stuart Innes will be hoping it was a blip in the grand scheme of things.

Shipyard hit the road on Saturday (16/11/2019) as they encounter another Fife derby at Barnetts Park with St Andrews United the hosts. Kick-off is at 2.00 p.m.

Burntisland Shipyard: M. Gibb; R. O’Donnell; I. Millar; D. Hunter; G. Ross (G. Skinner); S. Glancy; D. Allan; Jon. Galloway (B. Hutchison); R. Brown; S. Strang; R. Crawford (A. Watt). Unused Subs: R. Lennie; C. McQuade; G. Dolan; R. Connor.

Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts: M. Rowbotham; R. Kinnaird; J. Francis; R. O’Connor; D. Anderson; R. Bernard; C. Simpson; B. Hamilton; S. Slimmings; C. Strang; G. Smith. Subs: A. Shaw; G. Denton; S. Kumar; S. Houston; S. Brough; Y. Liddell.

Referee: P. Hanlon.